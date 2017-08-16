PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Georgia man accused of entering a Pennsylvania movie theater carrying what authorities said was a stolen firearm and ammunition has pleaded guilty to federal firearms law violations.

Twenty-two-year-old William Gossett of Covington pleaded to being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition. He is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 14.

Authorities in Beaver County said he went into the Cinemark Theater in Center Township in July 2016 carrying a large bag and wearing long-sleeved military fatigues on a 90-degree day. Federal officials said he was carrying a .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun that had been reported stolen.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that defense attorney Dan Konieczka said Gossett was heading to Ohio to visit his uncle and everything he owned was in the backpack. He said “It was nothing nefarious.”