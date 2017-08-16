MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Activists in Memphis are demanding that officials immediately remove statues of two Confederate-era leaders from two city parks.

The #Takeemdown901 movement sent a letter to Mayor Jim Strickland on Wednesday saying that statues of Jefferson Davis and Nathan Bedford Forrest must be taken down “by any means necessary.” The letter says the statues symbolize racism.

Davis was president of the Confederate States. Forrest was a Confederate general and a Ku Klux Klan leader.

The City Council has voted to relocate the Forrest statue, but the state historical commission blocked the move under a law that bars removing or disturbing war memorials on public property.

The city is filing petitions with the commission to allow removal of both monuments. The city says it won’t break the law in removing the statues.