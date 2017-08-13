The House will hold hearings on domestic terrorism in the wake of the Charlottesville clashes involving neo-Nazis, Homeland Security Chairman Michael McCaul announced Wednesday.

FBI, Homeland Security Department and National Counterterrorism Center officials have been invited to the hearing, which will happen Sept. 12 — just after Congress returns from its summer vacation.

“Racial intolerance deserves no place in America and it is imperative that we find ways to rid our nation of the scourge of white supremacism,” Mr. McCaul said.

A rally by neo-Nazis, white nationalists and “alt-right” adherents sparked clashes Saturday with counter-protesters. In the wake of the clashes, a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters, leaving one woman dead and 19 others injured. The man police have charged with homicide was seen marching with the neo-Nazis earlier.

The federal Justice Department has opened an investigation, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the car attack meets the definition of domestic terrorism.

Democrats on the committee had demanded the hearings this week, saying they didn’t trust President Trump to act, so pressure from Congress would be needed.

“As leaders of the legislative branch of government, we must stand up to all ideologically-motivated violence. Failure to act as innocent people continue to be terrorized, harmed, and killed by domestic terrorists puts American lives in peril,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, the panel’s ranking Democrat.