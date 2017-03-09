Former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan appeared on 106.7 The Fan’s Grant and Danny on Tuesday afternoon, discussing topics ranging from Washington running back Matt Jones to the Colin Kaepernick situation.

While no longer a part of the Redskins front office, McCloughan continues to stick up for Jones, who began last season as Washington’s starting running back but fell down the pecking order due to injury and struggles with ball security.

“He’s gonna be a good player, I promise you,” McCloughan said of Jones. “And he was a good player. His rookie year, I was talking to teams the other day, and they said, ‘He killed us.’”

Currently fourth on the Redskins’ running back depth chart, Jones has reportedly indicated he wants out of Washington. However, McCloughan believes that letting the Florida product go would be a mistake.

“Now he’s the fifth [on the depth chart] or whatever he is there, I don’t know, and that’s their choice, but you wait and see,” the long-time scout said. “He’ll be a really good, really good player.”

Near the end of the segment, host Grant Paulsen asked McCloughan to share his thoughts on the unsigned Kaepernick, who many around the league and in the media feel is being blackballed by NFL teams due to his National Anthem protests.

“I played against him twice a year [when] I was in Seattle, and there’s a reason why he went to three NFC championships and a Super Bowl,” McCloughan said. “The guy can play football. The guy scared us every time we played him.”

McCloughan went on to say that while he didn’t like Kaepernick’s protest, he thinks the former 49er still has the talent to be an NFL quarterback.

“I don’t respect it at all because I respect the flag, I respect the National Anthem, but also it’s his choice. It’s America,” McCloughan said. “They have their choices to do what they want to do, but the guy can play football. I’ve seen it right in my face.”