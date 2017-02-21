Republican Rep. Scott Taylor of Virginia said Wednesday that President Trump whiffed in his response to the racial unrest Charlottesville, Virginia, by trying to draw a moral equivalency between the white supremacists and the counterprotesters who showed up to oppose hate and bigotry.

“I think that yesterday’s [press] conference was a failure of leadership,” Mr. Taylor, a former Navy SEAL, said on CNN’s “New Day. “Yesterday was not the best day. There is no question about it. There is no moral equivalency. They should absolutely condemn the Nazis and the KKK.”

Mr. Trump double downed Tuesday on his initial response that “many sides” were to blame for the violent clashes in Charlottesville, where a woman was killed and 19 others were injured when a man plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters.

Mr. Taylor said the white supremacists that organized the rally were “100 percent to blame” and the vast majority of the counterprotesters were there to “stand up to hate.”

“There is no question that the responsibility lies with the hate group that organized that protest,” he said. “I do believe the president is wrong. That was not equal by any means whatsoever.”