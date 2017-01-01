The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Aug. 16 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com :

CENTRAL

BASTROP: Water stained; 83-87 degrees. Black bass are fair on watermelon/white spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp, liver, and nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are slow.

BELTON: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.38 feet low. Black bass are fair on yellow crankbaits and spinnerbaits around structure. Hybrid striper are fair on live shad. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and pink tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are fair on shrimp and hot dogs. Yellow catfish are slow.

BROWNWOOD: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 1.18 feet low. Black bass are good on crankbaits, Shaky Heads, white spinnerbaits, and green pumpkin soft plastic worms around docks in 2-10 feet. Hybrid striper are good trolling and drifting shad at night. White bass are good on Li’l Fishies off lighted docks at night in 5-15 feet. Crappie are excellent on minnows and white or shad Li’l Fishies over baited brush piles in 8-15 feet. Channel catfish are excellent on cheesebait and cut shad near the Hwy. 279 Bridge. Blue catfish are excellent on prepared bait near the Hwy. 279 Bridge in 5-8 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

BUCHANAN: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.76 feet low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin topwaters, watermelon flukes, and Rat-L-Traps along break lines of flats. Striped bass are good on plastic swim baits and drifting live bait near Lighthouse Point at first light. White bass are fair on Tiny Traps and 2-inch plastic swim baits. Crappie are fair on pink/white and chartreuse tube jigs and live minnows. Channel catfish are good on liver, minnows, and stinkbait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on goldfish and perch upriver.

CANYON LAKE: Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 1.93 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon topwaters, Whacky Sticks, Texas rigged blue flake worms early, and on drop shot Devil’s Tongues along ledges. Striped bass are fair trolling Gizz 4 crankbaits and jigging Pirk Minnows at daylight. White bass are slow. Smallmouth bass are fair on smoke JDC grubs and pumpkin Curb’s jigs with matching JDC craw trailers early. Crappie are slow. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow and blue catfish are good on live bait.

COLEMAN: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 1.25 feet low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin Rat-L-Traps and Carolina rigged soft plastics. Hybrid striper are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs. Channel catfish are good on stinkbait and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLORADO RIVER: (At Colorado Bend State Park) No report available.

FAYETTE: Water murky. Black bass are good on shad colored swim baits, Zara Spooks, and Carolina rigged soft plastics. Channel and blue catfish are fair on cut shad.

GRANBURY: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.01 feet low. Black bass are fair on blue/black Rat-L-Traps and watermelon soft plastics. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows and blue tube jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, liver, and live bait.

GRANGER: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.34 feet high. Black bass are fair on red shad soft plastic worms around standing timber. White bass are fair on slab spoons over main lake humps. Crappie are good on minnows in 4-12 feet. Blue catfish are good on juglines baited with shad in 10-20 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

LBJ: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.70 feet low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin jigs and perch colored crankbaits in 5-15 feet, and flipping watermelon tubes around docks and laydowns. Striped bass are fair on Li’l Fishies at night. White bass are fair on Li’l Fishies at night. Crappie are good on chartreuse tube jigs and live minnows over brush piles. Channel catfish are good on liver and dipbait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with goldfish and perch.

NAVARRO MILLS: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.10 feet low. Black bass are slow. White bass are fair on pet spoons and slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and white tube jigs. Channel catfish are good on stinkbait and nightcrawlers. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

PROCTOR: Water murky; 80-84 degrees; 0.70 feet low. Black bass are good on white spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and shad. Yellow catfish are fair on live bait.

SOMERVILLE: Water murky; 81-85 degrees; 0.48 feet low. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are fair on silver striper jigs. White bass are good on pet spoons and hellbenders. Crappie are slow. Perch are excellent on worms. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines and juglines baited with cut shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: Water murky; 82-86 degrees; 0.15 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon crankbaits and Rat-L-Traps. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on chicken livers and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

TRAVIS: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 7.39 feet low. Black bass are fair on chrome chuggers and red shad worms in 20-35 feet. Striped bass are slow. White bass are good on chrome chuggers and silver spoons in 10-25 feet. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and cut shad in 25-35 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

WALTER E. LONG: Water murky. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin spinnerbaits and soft plastics. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are fair on white Li’l Fishies. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on minnows, shrimp, and liver. Yellow catfish are slow.

WHITNEY: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 2.80 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon Rat-L-Traps, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on Li’l Fishies and small spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on shrimp and liver.

NORTHEAST

ATHENS: Water lightly stained; 87-90 degrees; 0.06 feet low. Black bass are fair on soft plastic swimbaits on jigheads, football jigs and hollow body frogs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BOB SANDLIN: Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.34 feet high. Black bass are slow on Texas rigged craws, buzz frogs and bladed jigs. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are fair on minnows and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BONHAM: Water stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.78 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged soft plastics around newly flooded cover. Crappie are good on minnows on brush piles. Catfish are good drifting cut bait, shrimp and frozen shad.

BRIDGEPORT: Water lightly stained, 83-86 degrees: 0.62 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, shakyhead worms and spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

CADDO: Water stained; 87-89 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, Whopper Ploppers, and hollow body frogs. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

CEDAR CREEK: Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.44 feet high. Black bass are fair on squarebill crankbaits, Texas rigged worms and shakyhead worms. White bass are fair on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

COOPER: Water stained to muddy; 4.10 feet high. No report available.

FAIRFIELD: No report available.

FORK: Water stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.59 feet high. Black bass are fair on flutter spoons, Carolina rigged worms and deep diving crankbaits. White and yellow bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

GRAPEVINE: Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.33 feet high. Black bass are fair on deep diving crankbaits, football jigs and shakyhead worms. White bass and hybrid bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

JOE POOL: Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.03 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, medium crankbaits and football head jigs. White bass are good on slabs. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and cut shad.

LAKE O’ THE PINES: Water stained; 84-89 degrees: 2.15 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged creature baits, hollow body frogs and buzzbaits. White bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and cut shad.

LAVON: Water stained to muddy; 84-88 degrees: 0.76 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, squarebill crankbaits and bladed jigs. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and cut shad.

LEWISVILLE: Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.47 feet low. Black bass are fair on deep diving crankbaits, football jigs and shakyhead worms. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows and white jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

MARTIN CREEK: Water lightly stained; 86-93 degrees; 0.77 feet low. Black bass are fair on weightless Flukes, shakyhead worms and Texas rigged creature baits. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on minnows. Catfish are slow on trotlines and cut shad.

MONTICELLO: Water stained; 86-94 degrees; 0.09 feet high. Black bass are slow on drop shot worms, deep diving crankbaits and shakyhead worms. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

PALESTINE: Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.34 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, shakyhead worms and finesse jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. White bass are good on minnows and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RAY HUBBARD: Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.13 feet high. Black bass are fair on deep diving crankbaits, football jigs, and Carolina rigged worms. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and punch bait.

RAY ROBERTS: Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.42 feet low. Black bass are fair on Carolina rigged Flukes, football jigs and deep diving crankbaits. White bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: Water lightly stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.50 feet low. Black bass are fair on finesse jigs, Texas rigged worms and shakyhead worms. White bass are fair on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

TAWAKONI: Water stained to muddy; 84-88 degrees; 0.25 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, hollow body frogs and black buzzbaits. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TEXOMA: Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.15 feet low. Black bass are fair on drop shot worms, topwater walking baits and shakyhead worms. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Striped bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

WEATHERFORD: Water lightly stained; 0.65 feet low. No report available.

WRIGHT PATMAN: Water stained; 6.96 feet high. No report available.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: Water murky; 85-89 degrees; 32.70 feet low. Black bass are good on topwaters, soft plastics, jigs, and drop shots. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on slabs and spoons. Catfish are good on liver, shrimp, and nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines, juglines, and droplines baited with live perch. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

BRAUNIG: Water murky. Black bass are fair on chartreuse Rat-L-Traps and dark soft plastic worms in reeds. Striped bass are fair down rigging silver and gold spoons near the dam. Redfish are slow. Channel catfish are fair on liver, shrimp, and cheesebait. Blue catfish are fair on cut bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

CALAVERAS: Water murky. Black bass are good on watermelon soft plastic worms, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits over reed beds. Striped bass are good on spoons and striper jigs near the dam and the crappie wall in 15-20 feet. Redfish are fair down rigging silver and gold spoons along the crappie wall and the dam in 10-20 feet. Channel and blue catfish are good on liver, cheesebait, shrimp, and shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

CHOKE CANYON: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 22.95 feet low. Black bass are good on dark crankbaits and large soft plastic lizards and worms. Crappie are slow. Drum are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on liver and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live perch.

COLETO CREEK: Water clear; 91 degrees at the hot water discharge, 83 degrees in main lake; 2.30 feet low. Black bass are fair on pumpkinseed spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps. White bass are fair on slabs and small spinnerbaits. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp, liver, and live perch. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines and juglines baited with live perch.

FALCON: Water murky; 84-88 degrees; 38.19 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon/chartreuse soft plastic worms and crankbaits. Striped bass are slow. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.34 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon/white Carolina rigged soft plastics and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on stinkbait, liver, and nightcrawlers.

GIBBONS CREEK: Water stained. Black bass are fair on chartreuse/white Carolina rigged soft plastics, and on white Rat-L-Traps and spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on stinkbait, frozen shrimp, and perch.

HOUSTON COUNTY: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 0.15 feet low. Black bass are very good on soft plastics, Alabama rigs, and shad swim baits. Crappie are good on live minnows around brush near the dam. Bream are good on live worms over grass. Channel and blue catfish to 7 pounds are good on juglines baited with bream and shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

LIVINGSTON: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.22 feet high. Black bass are good on green pumpkin soft plastics and spinnerbaits. Striped bass are good but small on Rat-L-Traps and Zara spooks. White bass are fair on troll tubes and pet spoons. Crappie are good on minnows. Blue catfish are good on shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

SAM RAYBURN: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.96 feet low. Black bass are good on black/blue flake soft plastic worms. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows over baited holes. Bream are fair on nightcrawlers. Catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait and cut bait.

STEINHAGEN: 1.64 feet high. No report available.

TOLEDO BEND: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.58 feet low. Black bass are good on Rat-L-Traps and black/blue craw worms early and late. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on Li’l Fishies. Crappie are fair on minnows over baited holes. Bream are good on crickets and nightcrawlers off docks. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait, liver, and hearts. Yellow catfish are slow.

PANHANDLE

GREENBELT: 31.73 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Zara Spooks early and late, midday switching to Texas rigs, Carolina rigs, medium running crankbaits and jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows.

MACKENZIE: 74 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs and spinnerbaits. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait. No reports on crappie.

MEREDITH: 58.2 feet low. Black bass are slow to fair on Texas rigs, chatterbaits and jerkbaits. No reports of smallmouth bass. Bream and channel catfish are being caught in good numbers.

PALO DURO: 61.24 feet low. No report available.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: Water clear on the main lake, stained up the river; 82-88 degrees; 4.37 feet low. Black bass are slow on 7-inch Power Worms, spoons and jigs. Crappie and bass are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on live perch and goldfish.

ARROWHEAD: Water fairly clear; 83-87 degrees; 1.78 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Yellow Magics early, later switching to spinnerbaits, Texas rigs and medium running crankbaits. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows around structure. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

COLORADO CITY: 14.07 feet low. No report available.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: Water murky; 78-87 degrees; 0.55 feet low. Black bass are fair buzzbaits early, later switching to Carolina rigs, Texas rigs, Rat-L-Traps and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

HUBBARD CREEK: Water off color; 82-91 degrees; 1.35 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters early and late, midday switching to Texas rigs, split shot rigged flukes and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows around deep cover. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

NASWORTHY: 79-88 degrees; 1.55 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on jigs, Texas rigs and Carolina rigs. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

OAK CREEK: Water stained; 79-89 degrees; 9.29 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on black/blue jigs, Texas rigs and Senkos. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are fair on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

O.H. IVIE: Water stained; 81-90 degrees; 35.72 feet low. Black bass are good on topwaters early, later switching to jigs, Texas rigs, chatterbaits and squarebill crankbaits. Crappie are fair to good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

POSSUM KINGDOM: Water off color; 81-89 degrees; 0.54 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on spinnerbaits, Texas rigs, shad pattern crankbaits and jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows. White bass are fair to good on slabs and inline spinners. Striped bass are fair on live shad. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers.

SPENCE: 49.42 feet low. No report available.

STAMFORD: Water stained; 79-88 degrees; 0.39 feet high. Black bass are fair to good on buzzbaits early and late, midday switching to Senkos, Texas rigs and medium running crankbaits. Crappie are good on live minnows around cover. White bass are fair to good on live bait and tail spinners. Blue catfish are fair to good on cut and live bait.

SWEETWATER: Water off color; 79-87 degrees; 23 feet low. No report available.

WHITE RIVER: Water stained; 80-89 degrees; 20.82 feet low. Black bass are very slow (the bass population was greatly reduced during the drought). No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad on soft plastics. Redfish are good under rafts of shad on topwaters. Redfish are good in the marsh on small topwaters.

SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad. Trout are good at the jetty on live bait and topwaters.

BOLIVAR: Trout are good on the outgoing tide at Rollover Pass on MirrOlures, live shrimp and soft plastics. Sand trout and croakers are good on fresh shrimp.

TRINITY BAY: Trout are fair to good for drifters working pods of shad and mullet. Trout are good on the shell pads around the wells on soft plastics. Trout, redfish and flounder are good at the spillway on live bait.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good for drifters working deep shell on limetreuse Li’l Johns and plum Bass Assassins. Trout are fair to good on the shell adjacent to the channel on live croakers and shrimp.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp and crabs. Offshore is good for kingfish, red snapper, ling and dolphin. Tarpon are good along the beachfront.

TEXAS CITY: Trout are fair to good on the reefs and in the channel on live shrimp and croakers. Redfish and sand trout are fair to good in Moses Lake on shrimp.

FREEPORT: Trout are good at San Luis Pass on shrimp, MirrOlures and soft plastics. Trout, redfish, sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas. Trout are fair in the surf.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair for drifters on live shrimp over mid-bay reefs. Redfish are fair in the middle of the bay on live shrimp while drifting the outgoing tide.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair on sand and grass humps on soft plastics and topwaters. Redfish and black drum are fair on live shrimp in Oyster Lake and around Shell Island.

PORT O’CONNOR: Trout and redfish are fair to good on topwaters and live bait over sand, grass and shell in San Antonio Bay. Trout and redfish are fair for drifters working the back lakes with live shrimp.

ROCKPORT: Trout are fair in the guts and channels on free-lined shrimp. Trout are fair over grass while drifting with live shrimp. Redfish are good on piggy perch and shrimp around Mud Island.

PORT ARANSAS: Trout, redfish and sheepshead are fair to good at the jetty on shrimp and croakers. Offshore is good for dolphin, red snapper, ling, kingfish and tuna.

CORPUS CHRISTI: Trout are fair to good on the edge of the spoils on croakers, piggy perch, Gulps and live shrimp. Redfish are good in the potholes on shrimp and croakers.

BAFFIN BAY: Trout are good on topwaters, croakers and soft plastics around deep rocks and grass. Redfish are fair to good on the flats on small topwaters and Gulps.

PORT MANSFIELD: Trout are good on topwaters on the edge of the channel and around sand and grass. Redfish are fair to good while drifting pot holes on Gulps and plastics under popping corks. Offshore is good for kingfish, red snapper, dolphin, ling and tuna.

SOUTH PADRE: Trout are good over sand and grass in South Bay on Gulps, DOA Shrimp and live shrimp. Redfish are good on the flats on gold spoons, Gulps and small Super Spooks.

PORT ISABEL: Trout and redfish are fair to good on the flats on live shrimp and DOA Shrimp under a popping cork. Trout are good on the deeper edges and flats on topwaters and live shrimp.