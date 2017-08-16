ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Some Anne Arundel County detention center officers will begin training this month as part of federal program to screen inmates for possible immigration violations.

Federal immigration officials and Anne Arundel recently finalized a deal to train county correctional officers to use federal databases to check inmates for immigration violations, warrants and past crimes.

The Capital Gazette reports that three detention center officers will begin training for the new program at the end of the month. The newspaper says there is no state date yet for the program.

Maryland’s Frederick and Harford Counties have signed similar agreements along with more than three dozen jurisdictions in 17 states.

Anne Arundel officials say they don’t expect that the program will lead to an increase in deportations in the county.

