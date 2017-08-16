The Trump administration confirmed Wednesday it will make critical Obamacare payments to insurers for August — one day after congressional scorekeepers outlined the risks of cutting off the contested reimbursements over the long haul.

The decision will allow insurers to breathe easy in the coming weeks but do little to calm their demands for a permanent commitment to the “cost-sharing reductions,” which reimburse plans for picking up low-income customers’s costs on the Affordable Care Act’s web-based exchanges.

President Trump has suggested he would suspend the payments to speed Obamacare’s demise, while other times he’s signaled he would hold the payments hostage to try to force Democrats to the table to renegotiate President Obama’s signature health law.

The Congressional Budget Office on Tuesday said cutting off the payments would send premiums soaring by 20 percent next year, as health companies scramble to make up for the loss of taxpayer money.

Participating insurers must pick up about 6 million low-income customers’ costs whether they’re reimbursed by the government, so they would want to protect their bottom lines.

CBO analysts also said taxpayers would be forced to pay nearly $200 billion more in the coming decade if Mr. Trump axes the payments, because the government would have to pay more in subsidies to cover the higher rates paid by customers.

Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander, Tennessee Republican, praised the administration’s decision to keep the money flowing, though urged Congress to approve the payments through 2018 as part of a market stabilization he will present to his panel in September.

He also wants Congress to give states more flexibility under an Obamacare waiver program that allows states to experiment with their own systems of coverage, after Senate Republicans failed to produce a bill that would repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

“These two actions will help make insurance policies available at affordable prices. Congress owes struggling Americans who buy their insurance in the individual market a breakthrough in the health care stalemate,” he said.