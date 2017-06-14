GOLF

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Tiger Woods had the active ingredient for marijuana, two painkillers and two sleep drugs in his system when he was arrested on a DUI charge earlier this year, a report released Tuesday by police said.

Police in Jupiter, Florida, released the report less than a week after the golf superstar agreed to enter a diversion program to settle his driving while intoxicated charges. The report’s contents were first reported Monday by ESPN.

The report, prepared by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, says Woods, 41, had THC, the active ingredient for marijuana; as well as the painkillers Vicodin and Dilaudid; the anxiety and sleep drug Xanax; and the anti-insomnia drug Ambien in his system when he was arrested at 2 a.m. May 29 about 15 miles from his home in Jupiter. Officers had found him unconscious in his Mercedes-Benz, which was parked awkwardly on the side of the road and had damage to the driver’s side. It’s not clear how he damaged the car. Officers checked the area but didn’t find that he had hit anything.

Woods issued a statement Tuesday saying he had been trying on his own to treat his insomnia and pain from his fourth back surgery, which he underwent in April. He did not specifically address the marijuana issue. None was found in his possession.

BASKETBALL

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - Along with getting good grades and listening to their parents, LeBron James has encouraged kids in his foundation’s educational program to stand up for their beliefs.

On Tuesday night, the superstar gave a lesson in how it’s done.

Concluding a day of fun and games at an amusement park, James turned serious when speaking about the recent violence and tragedy in Charlottesville. James also took a pointed swipe at President Donald Trump, calling him the “so-called president.”

While holding his young daughter, Zhuri, James stood on stage before an excited crowd of students, parents and others connected to the LeBron James Family Foundation and delivered his emotional message.

“I know there’s a lot of tragic things happening in Charlottesville,” James said to cap the annual event at Cedar Point amusement park. “I have this platform and I’m somebody that has a voice of command, and the only way for us to get better as a society and for us to get better as people is love. And that’s the only way we’re going to be able to conquer something as one.”

BASEBALL

ARLINGTON, Texas - Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler had harsh words for Angel Hernandez, saying the veteran umpire should get a different job.

A day after being ejected from a game for questioning Hernandez’s calls on balls and strikes, Kinsler told reporters covering the Tigers that Hernandez is a bad umpire who is “messing” with games “blatantly.”

“It has to do with changing the game. He’s changing the game. He needs to find another job, he really does,” Kinsler said.

Kinsler’s comments were reported online by multiple media outlets just before Detroit played the Texas Rangers and early in the game.

After the Rangers’ 10-4 win Tuesday night, when Hernandez worked third base, the umpire said he didn’t know about Kinsler’s criticism. When told in general what the player said, Hernandez said “it doesn’t matter.”

PRO FOOTBALL

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that he supported Michael Bennett’s decision to sit during the national anthem while also saying he believes players should stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Bennett’s actions were a primary topic of conversation for Carroll two days after Bennett sat on the bench during the anthem before the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Bennett didn’t inform Carroll or his teammates of his decision to sit while the rest of the Seahawks stood locked arm-in-arm on the sideline Sunday.

Bennett said after the game that the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, including the death of a woman who was struck by a car deliberately driven into a group of counter-protesters, solidified his decision.

Carroll said he’s met with Bennett on a couple of occasions since Sunday to talk about his actions.

Bennett was at least the third prominent NFL player to protest during the anthem in the first full week of preseason games. Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, a former teammate of Bennett’s in Seattle, also sat. Los Angeles Rams defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist, continuing his approach from last season following then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the anthem.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - It has taken more than two years for North Carolina to appear before an NCAA infractions committee panel since initially being charged with five top-level violations amid its long-running academic scandal.

The two-day hearing begins Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee. The panel will ultimately determine whether the school faces penalties that could include fines, probation or vacated wins and championships, making this a major step toward resolution in an oft-delayed case filled with starts, stops and twice-rewritten charges.

The charges include lack of institutional control in a case tied to irregular courses in the formerly named African and Afro-American Studies (AFAM) department. The case is an offshoot of a 2010 football probe, with the NCAA reopening an investigation in summer 2014, filing charges in May 2015, revising them in April 2016 and then again in December.

The panel, which would typically issue a ruling weeks to months later, is chaired by Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey and includes former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales.

TENNIS

MASON, Ohio (AP) - Injuries and upsets are wrecking the men’s side of the Western & Southern Open.

Milos Raonic became the seventh player ranked in the top 10 to withdraw from the tournament, right before fellow seeded players David Goffin, Tomas Berdych and Jack Sock were knocked out in first-round matches.

Juan Martin del Potro advanced to the second round with a 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-0 upset of the 10th-seeded Berdych. Yuichi Sugita followed with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over the 13th-seeded Sock.

Berdych was playing his first match since withdrawing from last week’s Rogers Cup in Montreal with a rib injury.

GOLF

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - For virtually her entire career, Paula Creamer has been a lock to play in the Solheim Cup.

But her results have declined and U.S. captain Juli Inkster told her that for the first time she wouldn’t be playing. Then Jessica Korda withdrew because of a forearm injury, and Creamer was on the team.

Creamer, the first alternate to play in the top team event in women’s golf, is the lowest-ranked American on the squad. The biennial tournament between the U.S. and Europe begins Friday at Des Moines Golf and Country Club. Creamer is intent on showing she can still play at golf’s highest level.

The 31-year-old Creamer looked ready to be the next face of U.S. women’s golf following a stirring debut. Twelve years later, she is looking to rediscover the form that made her such a bright young star.