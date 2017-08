LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has been named to the Manning Award Preseason Watch List.

The award is presented by the Sugar Bowl to the nation’s top college quarterback after the postseason.

Allen is one of 30 initial nominees for the award.

As a sophomore in 2016, Allen ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 20 in the NCAA with 28 touchdown passes.