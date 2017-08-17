PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Supreme Court is set to issue its decision in a case pitting the Republican-controlled Legislature against cities and towns which adopt laws conflicting with those state lawmakers adopt.

The case involves Tucson’s policy of destroying seized guns despite a state law requiring them to be sold and whether state lawmakers can withhold state tax money if cities flaunt state laws.

The high court heard arguments in the case in late February and is expected to release its decision on Thursday.

The lawsuit is the first test of a 2016 law that allows a single lawmaker to trigger an investigation by the attorney general into whether a city or county has a law on its books conflicting with state law.