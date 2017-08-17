PROVO, Utah (AP) - BYU linebacker Francis Bernard is redshirting this season due to personal reasons. The school announced the move Thursday.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound junior started 12 games last season. He third on the team with 80 tackles last season and added 5 1/2 tackles for loss and two sacks. His three interceptions ranked second on the Cougars.

Bernard began his BYU career at running back before switching to defense for his sophomore year. He will be allowed to practice and participate in team meetings and activities.

Junior Adam Pulsipher is likely to move into the starting lineup. The 6-1, 220-pounder played 12 games last season and posted 16 tackles.