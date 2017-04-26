SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The only Republican in the California Legislature’s Jewish Caucus has resigned from the group the same day it criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Sen. Jeff Stone of Temecula said Thursday he left the caucus because of its criticism of Trump and because it had strayed from its nonpartisan mission.

A spokesman for Stone said the senator was unavailable to comment on whether he resigned because of the group’s statement on the Charlottesville, Virginia rally. Stone has not made his own statement on the rally or Trump’s response to it.

Earlier Thursday, the Jewish caucus released a statement condemning Trump for saying some of the rally attendees were “very fine people” and accused the president of betraying American values.