INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly will have surgery on his injured foot and will be out indefinitely.

Coach Chuck Pagano made the announcement Thursday, the final day of training camp.

Kelly was injured during a joint practice with the Detroit Lions last week and did not play in Sunday’s preseason opener.

He was Indy’s first-round draft pick in 2016, started all 16 games and did not give up a sack. Kelly solidified a spot along the offensive line that had been a revolving door for each of Andrew Luck’s first four seasons.

The Colts have had right guard Joe Haeg and left guard Jack Mewhort snap the ball occasionally in practice but Deyshawn Bond, an undrafted rookie, started the preseason opener.

Indianapolis plays at Dallas on Saturday.

