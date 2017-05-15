Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey plans to introduce legislation that calls for the removal of Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol building.

Mr. Booker, who is thought to be considering a 2020 bid for the Democratic nomination for president, made the announcement Wednesday night on Twitter.

“I will be introducing a bill to remove Confederate statues from the US Capitol building,” Mr. Booker said. “This is just one step. We have much work to do.”

Statues of Confederate leaders on display in the National Statuary Hall inside the Capitol Rotunda include Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis.

The announcement follows the ugly events in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacists and neo-Nazis organized a rally to protest the removal of a statute of Lee, a commander in the Confederate Army.

The events attracted counterprotesters and turned violent when the two sides clashed. Three people died and scores were injured over the weekend.