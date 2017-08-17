ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania city council has approved a resolution allowing the hiring of an attorney to investigate ways to force the ouster of the mayor, who has been indicted on federal corruption charges.

The Allentown City Council passed the measure, 4-3, on Wednesday. The resolution says the attorney could help the council investigate potential “malfeasance” by Mayor Ed Pawlowski, file a petition for his removal to the governor or submit complaints to ethics boards.

Pawlowski has denied accusations he accepted more than $150,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for city business. He tells the Morning Call the measure is “political posturing” by Council President Ray O’Connell, who has launched a write-in campaign to defeat him in the November election.

Pawlowski’s trial is scheduled for January.