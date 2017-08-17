HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A federal appeals court has delayed the deportation of a immigrant from Guatemala with no criminal record who lives in Connecticut with his wife and two young children.

U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy of Connecticut say the appeals court in New York granted a temporary stay of deportation for Joel Colindres on Thursday, the same day he was supposed to leave the country on orders by immigration officials.

Colindres entered the country illegally in 2004. He and his U.S. citizen wife live in New Fairfield with their two children.

Murphy says Colindres will be allowed to stay in the country while the appeals court considers new evidence in his case.

Murphy and Blumenthal have criticized President Donald Trump’s tough policies on immigrants in the country illegally.