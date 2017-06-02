President Trump on Thursday said it was “great” to see Republican Kelli Ward challenging Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, who the president labeled “toxic” and a “non-factor” in the U.S. Senate.

“Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He’s toxic!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president’s open embrace of a primary challenger to a sitting Republican senator comes as Mr. Trump prepares to head to Phoenix next week for a campaign rally, where he could formally endorse a challenger to Mr. Flake, who has emerged as a prominent Republican critic of Mr. Trump.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton on Wednesday urged Mr. Trump to postpone the rally, which is currently scheduled for Tuesday.

“I am disappointed that President Trump has chosen to hold a campaign rally as our nation is still healing from the tragic events in Charlottesville,” Mr. Stanton said in a statement.

“If President Trump is coming to Phoenix to announce a pardon for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, then it will be clear that his true intent is to enflame emotions and further divide our nation,” he said.

“It is my hope that more sound judgment prevails and that he delays his visit,” Mr. Stanton said.

Mr. Trump said recently that he’s considering a pardon of Arpaio, after the former sheriff was convicted of contempt of court for ignoring a judge’s order that he stop using traffic enforcement to try to sweep up illegal immigrants.