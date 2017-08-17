TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Donations to remove a Confederate monument from one Florida city have skyrocketed since officials tied the statue’s fate to the success of the campaign.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy tweeted Thursday that he would donate $5,000 to help move the statue from its spot in downtown Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday that former Tampa Bay Storm owner Bob Gries said he would donate $50,000.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn posted to social media a picture of a signed check from him for $1,000 to Hillsborough County. Alex Sink, a former Democratic candidate for governor and the state’s former chief financial officer, also gave $1,000.

In a divisive 4-2 vote Wednesday, commissioners gave fundraisers 30 days to collect $140,000, about half of what’s needed to relocate the monument.

