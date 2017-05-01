The White House said Thursday that Gary Cohn plans to remain in his job as President Trump’s top economic adviser, countering reports that he is quitting over the president’s comments on white nationalism.

“Nothing has changed,” a White House official said. “Gary is focused on his responsibilities as NEC [National Economic Council] director and any reports to the contrary are 100 percent false.”

Asked whether Mr. Cohn had discussed his concerns with the president, the official said, “We’re not going to comment on internal conversations.”

Mr. Cohn, who is Jewish, was reported to be “disgusted” on Tuesday by Mr. Trump’s remarks about violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. While the president has denounced neo-Nazis and white supremacists, he also said there were “fine” people among the demonstrators and that “both sides” were to blame for the violence.