FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - It’s still unclear if a Long Island high school’s football team will play this season in the aftermath of a player’s death during a training drill.

Sachem school district Superintendent Kenneth Graham told Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2fMzNqp ) that district officials will assess the status of Sachem East’s team activities. He says the situation is complicated by an ongoing police investigation and an internal district probe into last week’s death of 16-year-old Joshua Mileto.

Suffolk County police say the teen died on Aug. 10 after a 400-pound log he and four other players were carrying struck him on the head. The accident occurred during a summer camp held on school grounds before football practices officially began this past Monday across the state.

Hundreds of people turned out Tuesday for the teen’s funeral in Lake Ronkonkoma (rahn-KAHN’-kuh-muh).

