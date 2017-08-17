LAS VEGAS (AP) - A federal jury has resumed deliberations in Las Vegas in the retrial of four men accused of wielding assault weapons against federal agents in a 2014 standoff near the Nevada ranch of anti-government figure Cliven Bundy.

Jurors returned to work Thursday in U.S. District Court after spending about 90 minutes Tuesday and all day Wednesday considering 10 charges including conspiracy, weapon possession and assault on a federal officer.

Prosecutors presented about five weeks of evidence and testimony, and two defendants testified - although Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro ordered the jury to disregard testimony of one who she said broke rules of evidence that she set before trial.

The four men were tried earlier this year before a jury that failed to reach verdicts in their cases, but found two co-defendants guilty of some charges.