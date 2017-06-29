Speaking to ESPN’s Chris Haynes on Thursday, Kevin Durant said he wouldn’t visit the White House if he and the NBA champion Golden State Warriors are invited by President Trump.

“Nah, I won’t do that,” Durant said to Haynes. “I don’t respect who’s in office right now.”

While the White House has yet to extend an invitation to Golden State, it has become an annual tradition that the reigning NBA champions pay the President a visit.

According to Durant, however, many of his teammates will also decline the invitation if and when it comes.

“I don’t agree with what he [President Trump] agrees with, so my voice is going to be heard by not doing that,” said Durant, the 2017 NBA Finals MVP. “That’s just me personally, but if I know my guys well enough, they’ll all agree with me.”

Durant went on to accuse President Trump of increasing racial tension in America, dividing the country rather than unifying it.

“I feel ever since he’s got into office, or since he ran for the presidency, our country has been so divided and it’s not a coincidence,” he said. “It all comes from who is in the administration. It comes from the top. Leadership trickles down to the rest of us. So, you know, if we have someone in office that doesn’t care about all people, then we won’t go anywhere as a country. In my opinion, until we get him out of here, we won’t see any progress.”