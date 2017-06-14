After LeBron James and other notable athletes heavily criticized President Trump’s response to the tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend, Kevin Durant joined their ranks Thursday when approached by TMZ Sports.

During a “Kevin Durant Day” parade in Prince George’s County, Maryland, a TMZ Sports reporter asked Durant what he thought of fellow NBA stars verbally attacking the President.

“Hell yeah, hell yeah,” the Golden State Warrior said. “That’s how it’s supposed to be. We don’t f—k with him.”

Durant’s comments follow those of James on Twitter Tuesday, who said President Trump had made hate “fashionable again.” Trump said in a press conference on Tuesday that there was “blame on both sides” after a car rammed into a crowd of counterprotestors during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, leaving one dead and dozens injured.

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

Durant is not the first athlete to make explicit remarks about the president, either. Retired NBA point guard Steve Nash also took to Twitter to slam Trump’s press conference, during which the President mentioned he owns a house and a winery in the Charlottesville area (Warning: NSFW language).