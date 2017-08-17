LOS ANGELES (AP) - With recreational marijuana use just months away from being legal in California, Los Angeles has appointed a so-called cannabis czar tasked with regulating the local pot industry.

The Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2v4S5oE ) the City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to confirm Cat Packer as executive director for the newly created Department of Cannabis Regulation.

Packer, a nominee of Mayor Eric Garcetti, recently served as a director for the Drug Policy Alliance, which lobbies for changes to cannabis laws at the state level.

Californians will be able to legally use recreational marijuana starting Jan. 1.

Los Angeles is weighing proposed regulations to allow dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers and other types of cannabis-related businesses to operate.

___

Information from: (Los Angeles) Daily News, http://www.dailynews.com