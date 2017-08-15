Sen. Luther Strange on Thursday backed up President Trump’s lamenting the removal of Confederate statues in some areas of the country.

“As a Republican from Alabama … I agree with the president — you can’t erase history,” Mr. Strange said on Fox Business Network. “We learn from history — that’s what it’s all about.”

“We have a fabulous civil rights history here in Birmingham,” he said. “There’s a monument that was put up in 1905 that’s being covered up by our city government.”

“I think that’s unlawful, number one, but why would you try and erase history when you learn from it?” he said.

“Where does that end? Do you start taking away books that people find offensive?” he said. “[It’s] just a path that seems very dangerous to me in this country.”

Mr. Trump had said on Twitter earlier Thursday that it’s “sad” to see U.S. culture and history being “ripped apart” with the removal of some of the monuments.

White nationalists and neo-Nazis had flocked to Charlottesville late last week to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, leading to violent protests. Mr. Trump has faced criticism for saying both sides shared blame.

Mr. Strange, who was appointed to fill the seat of Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions, has been endorsed by Mr. Trump in his current Senate bid. This week, he advanced to a September runoff against former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in the contest for the GOP nomination.

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

…can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017