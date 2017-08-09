Mylan, the maker of EpiPens for allergy sufferers, has agreed to pay $465 million to settle claims it short-changed taxpayers by misclassifying its popular device as a generic instead of a brand-name product, a federal prosecutor in Massachusetts said Thursday.

The Justice Department said Mylan’s move allowed it to pay smaller rebates to states under Medicaid, the government insurance program for the poor.

“Mylan misclassified its brand name drug, EpiPen, to profit at the expense of the Medicaid program,” Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts William D. Weinreb said. “Taxpayers rightly expect companies like Mylan that receive payments from taxpayer-funded programs to scrupulously follow the rules.

Manufacturers pay states a 23.1-percent rebate on brand-name drugs compared to 13 percent for generics, so state Medicaid programs are less susceptible to price gouging among makers of drugs from a single source, the prosecutor noted.

The settlement comes several months after Congress lit into Mylan for raising the price of its EpiPen packs from $100 in 2009 to more than $600 last year.

Many parents and schools buy up the epinephrine injectors each fall to make sure children can stave off anaphylactic shock, so lawmakers took notice last fall.

The wave of scrutiny, including a Senate probe and House hearings, paved the way last year for a half-price generic version of the pens and the settlement, which was touted last year but not confirmed until Mr. Weinreb’s announcement Thursday.

In a statement, Mylan said the settlement does not include an admission of wrongdoing.

“As we said when we announced the settlement last year, bringing closure to this matter is the right course of action for Mylan and our stakeholders to allow us to move forward,” CEO Heather Bresch said.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services praised the announcement, noting Mylan has agreed to use the correct reference price for the rebate program, retroactive to April 1 of this year.

“Mylan’s agreement with CMS to correctly classify EpiPen is a huge win for Medicaid beneficiaries and American taxpayers,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma said. “Medicaid will no longer be overcharged for EpiPen, protecting access for Medicaid beneficiaries who rely on this lifesaving drug while saving hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Some senators have suggested that Mylan is getting off easy under the terms of the settlement.

Earlier this year, the Health and Human Services Department’s inspector general told Sen. Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, that the company may have overcharged taxpayers by more than $1 billion by misclassifying their EpiPens under from 2006 to 2016, or nearly three times the amount in the settlement.

“This settlement amount is completely insufficient — a feeble fraction of the $1.27 billion Mylan swindled out of Connecticut and American taxpayers,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, said. “Quite simply, the Department of Justice is letting this deceptive pharmaceutical behemoth off the hook.”