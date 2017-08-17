RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) - Multiple local, state and federal agencies are conducting disaster response training on Long Island waters.

Cuomo administration officials say the exercises dubbed Operation Blue Trident begin Thursday on the island’s East End bays. Officials say homeland security and law enforcement agents will focus on detecting and responding to radiological weapons on waterways during the three-day drill.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos says the training is primarily a homeland security exercise. Vessels will be tasked with detecting a dirty bomb on a mock enemy vessel.

Seggos says the annual exercise isn’t related to tensions with North Korea and was planned months in advance.

This is the first year the operation has been held on Long Island waters. Teams will also keep watch for intoxicated boaters.