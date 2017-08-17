An online dating website banned white nationalist Christopher Cantwell on Thursday from using its services after he appeared in a HBO documentary, talking to Vice News ahead of the white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend.

OkCupid, a free dating website, said on Twitter that it had identified a dating profile belonging to Mr. Cantwell and expunged it. The website also asked users to scour listings and report other profiles of people who belong to hate groups.

“We were alerted that white supremacist Chris Cantwell was on OkCupid. Within 10 minutes we banned him for life,” OkCupid tweeted. “There is no room for hate in a place where you’re looking for love.”

OkCupid becomes the latest online outlet to shun white nationalists. The Daily Stormer, a fringe white supremacist website that cheered the Charlottesville rally and mocked the 32-year-old woman killed in the aftermath, was ousted this week from GoDaddy, Google, Cloudflare and other web-hosting sites. Facebook and Twitter have also taken action against posts linked to the Daily Stormer.

Mr. Cantwell appeared in a Vice News documentary on Monday talking about his political and racial beliefs and why he attended the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia where a woman was run over and killed allegedly by a white nationalist sympathizer on Saturday.

During the interview, Mr. Cantwell told Vice News he would speak out at the rally in order to spread his ideas, so a leader who is “more capable” will come along.

“Somebody like Donald Trump that does not give his daughter to a jew,” he said.

And according to the UK’s Independent, Mr. Cantwell recently posted a video about a potential warrant for his arrest after Saturday’s events.

“I’m armed. I do not want violence with you,” Mr. Cantwell says in the video. “I honestly believe I’ve been law-abiding.”