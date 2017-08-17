PHOENIX (AP) - A Phoenix high school football game was postponed after several student-athletes were diagnosed with a bacterial skin infection.

Alhambra High School and North High School were scheduled to face off in the season opener Friday night. However, the game was postponed after it was discovered several Alhambra players contracted impetigo.

Phoenix Union High School District announced Wednesday as many as 20 players on the high school football team were diagnosed with the skin infection.

The infection can be cured with antibiotics, usually in about a week, but the rashes and blisters are highly contagious.

District spokesman Craig Pletenik says rashes have been showing up on players’ elbows and forearms.

The game has been rescheduled for Oct. 13.