RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks and center Justin Britt have agreed on a contract extension that keeps the anchor of the offensive line in place beyond the 2017 season.

Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that they were “really close” to finalizing a deal for Britt and the team announced later in the day that the deal was finished. It’s believed to be a three-year deal and takes away any concern that Britt would leave after this season when his rookie contract expires.

Britt has helped stabilize Seattle’s often changing line. He started his career at right tackle, moved to left guard and last year settled at center, where he flourished. Britt started 15 regular-season games and was the one constant in an otherwise troublesome season for Seattle’s line.

Britt was a second-round pick in 2014 out of Missouri.

