WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is suggesting that sanctuary cities contribute to problems with drugs and violent gangs, adding that cracking down on illegal immigrants is his priority.

Sessions spoke Thursday in Winston-Salem to several hundred law officers investigating gangs across the Carolinas.

Sessions said cities that shield people in the U.S. illegally are contributing to problems caused by violent gangs like MS-13.

Sessions cited the small North Carolina town of Hamlet, which cancelled its July Fourth last month because of fears of gang violence. He says the nation won’t be held hostage by gangs, and that the federal government would work with state and local law enforcement to eradicate them.

Sessions has previously tied illegal immigration to a broader lawlessness that allows gangs to smuggle guns, drugs and humans.