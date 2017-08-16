Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is calling for Confederate monuments in Virginia to be taken down and potentially moved to museums in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville over the weekend resulting from a white nationalist rally.

“They need to come down. They’re divisive symbols,” Mr. McAuliffe, a Democrat, said Thursday on “CBS This Morning.”

Mr. McAuliffe did say localities and the state legislature have the legal authority to do so.

“It’s time for these monuments to come down. It’s time for us to move together after what happened in Charlottesville,” he said.

Mr. McAuliffe said neo-Nazis and the “alt-right” didn’t come to Charlottesville last weekend because of a statue.

“There is hatred, there is bigotry that has been unleashed in this country, and we need to understand how it’s happened — most importantly, what we can do going forward as a nation,” he said.

“These were not patriots. These were cowards,” the governor said. “There’s no place in America for this type of hatred.”

Mr. McAuliffe said he recently spoke to President Trump and that Mr. Trump should come to Charlottesville if he wants to bring a unifying message with him.

“If the president wants to come to Charlottesville and address our citizens, talk about how we can heal as a nation and how we need to move … forward — that is what the president of the United States should do,” he said.

“I do not want the president to come here to continue on with the speeches that he’s given the last couple days,” he said. “Those speeches are dividing us.”