PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on a state Supreme Court case pitting the Legislature’s powers over city ordinances (all times local):

11 a.m.

The Arizona Supreme Court says a Tucson ordinance requiring the destruction of guns seized by its police department conflicts with a state law requiring the guns to be sold.

Thursday’s decision upholds the basic tenets of a 2016 law passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature targeting cities and towns which adopt laws conflicting with those it passes.

The law allows a state lawmaker to ask the attorney general to investigate if a city or town ordinance conflicts with state law. If the attorney believes it does, the city can lose millions in state-shared revenue.

Writing for the court, Vice-Chief Justice John Pelander said it is clear that Tucson’s gun-destruction policy conflicts with the state law and must be revoked. Pelander said the court need not decide yet if a provision requiring a city to post a bond to appeal an attorney general decision violates the state Constitution.

___

3 a.m.

The Arizona Supreme Court is set to issue its decision in a case pitting the Republican-controlled Legislature against cities and towns which adopt laws conflicting with those state lawmakers adopt.

The case involves Tucson’s policy of destroying seized guns despite a state law requiring them to be sold and whether state lawmakers can withhold state tax money if cities flaunt state laws.

The high court heard arguments in the case in late February and is expected to release its decision on Thursday.

The lawsuit is the first test of a 2016 law that allows a single lawmaker to trigger an investigation by the attorney general into whether a city or county has a law on its books conflicting with state law.