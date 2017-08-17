COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - The Latest on the scandal in Europe over eggs, poultry and egg products contaminated with the pesticide Fipronil (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

France’s government, facing pressure for more transparency amid Europe’s egg scandal, has released a list of products pulled from supermarkets because they were made with pesticide-tainted eggs.

The Agriculture Ministry said Thursday it has ordered 17 kinds of Dutch-made packaged waffles withdrawn from sale. They were sold under multiple brands by several supermarket chains.

Consumer rights group Foodwatch says the government should have publicized the list earlier and should recall the products, which consumers may unknowingly have at home.

The Agriculture Ministry says a recall isn’t necessary because the level of pesticide in the eggs doesn’t present a public health risk.

At least 17 countries have been hit by the scandal, though no one has fallen ill. The pesticide Fipronil was found to have been illegally mixed in an insect spray for chickens.

___

3:10 p.m.

Danish authorities say two companies have bought 6.8 tons eggs and 108 kilograms (238 pounds) of processed egg products, respectively, from farms involved in the contaminated egg scandal.

The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration says in a statement that “no harmful amount” of the pesticide Fipronil, which is dangerous to human health in larger amounts, has been found in the eggs from the Netherlands and Belgium. The agency didn’t name any of the companies.

It said Thursday the two Danish companies planned to sell the eggs and omelet on to canteens, cafes and catering companies but that “Fipronil is illegal in food and the products are therefore withdrawn.”

So far, nine companies in Denmark have reported finding Fipronil-tainted eggs, the first one on Aug. 10.

The scandal has spread to 17 countries.