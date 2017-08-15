President Trump on Thursday abandoned plans to create an advisory board on infrastructure, the third business-related setback of the week amid CEOs turning their backs on him.

“The President’s Advisory Council on Infrastructure, which was still being formed, will not move forward,” a White House official said on condition of anonymity.

The council would have advised the president on his plan to spend as much as $1 trillion rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Mr. Trump had chosen New York developers Richard LeFrak and Steven Roth to lead the panel, established by executive order on July 19.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump disbanded two other business groups, the American Manufacturing Council and the Strategy & Policy Forum, after multiple defections of CEOs who object to his handling of racial violence last weekend in Virginia.