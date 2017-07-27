BASEBALL

CHICAGO (AP) - Derek Jeter won five World Series during a 20-year run with the New York Yankees. He piled up 3,465 hits and made the All-Star team 14 times while becoming one of baseball’s biggest stars.

Will that success continue in the front office of the Miami Marlins? Stay tuned.

Jeter is a limited partner in an ownership group led by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman that has a $1.2 billion agreement in place to buy the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria. Sherman met with the MLB ownership committee at the owners’ meetings, and the deal could be completed by the end of the season.

It’s a long road to the finish line, but the 43-year-old Jeter would take over Miami’s business and baseball operations if the transaction is approved. The Marlins have finished under .500 every year since 2010, something that never happened to Jeter while he was wearing pinstripes.

The Jeter-Sherman group has more than 10 entities, including NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. At least 75 percent of the major league clubs must approve the sale, and Marlins president David Samson said they are hopeful the owners will vote the third week of September.

NFL

NEW YORK (AP) - Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal of a six-game suspension over a domestic violence case will be heard by arbitrator Harold Henderson, who reduced Greg Hardy’s ban when the defensive end was with the Cowboys two years ago.

Henderson is one of the people approved by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hear appeals under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The league concluded after a yearlong investigation that Elliott, the 2016 NFL rushing leader as a rookie, had several physical confrontations that left his girlfriend with bruises last summer in Ohio. Prosecutors didn’t pursue the case, citing conflicting and inconsistent information.

Elliott hasn’t spoken to reporters since training camp started, but wrote on Twitter after last week’s ruling that he “strongly” disagreed with the NFL’s findings.

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - Saints coach Sean Payton says cornerback Delvin Breaux needs lower-leg surgery that will sideline him about six weeks and that an initial misdiagnosis of Breaux’s injury has sparked a shake-up in the team’s medical staff.

Payton says Breaux has a fibula fracture that was initially diagnosed as a contusion. Breaux has missed more than a week of practice and Payton said he had been getting frustrated with the pace of Breaux’s recovery, based on the initial diagnosis.

The coach said the Saints will replace two orthopedic surgeons and in the meantime receive help from Chargers physicians during joint practices in California leading up to their game Sunday in Los Angeles.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Now that charges have been dismissed in his legal case, new Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tramaine Brock must wait to see if the NFL will hand down any discipline.

The Seahawks signed Brock to a one-year contract, giving the former starter in San Francisco a chance to add depth to Seattle’s secondary. His signing came a week after charges were dropped against Brock in a domestic violence case that led to his release by the 49ers.

Brock was arrested in April and accused of hitting a woman he was dating. He was charged with felony domestic violence in June but charges were dismissed last week by the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office. Prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case because the accuser declined to cooperate.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The University of Minnesota followed law and policy properly when it suspended 10 football players last fall following an accusation of sexual assault, according to an external review commissioned by the university’s Board of Regents.

The review blamed “weak leadership” by the coaching staff for a threat by remaining players to boycott the Holiday Bowl. The Dorsey and Whitney law firm’s review also said administrators and regents could have done a better job managing the threatened boycott.

A student accused several players of sexually assaulting her at a party last September. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence. But the university suspended the players following an internal investigation.

Influence by unidentified outsiders on both the football team and coaching staff also “helped foster a hostile atmosphere where meaningful dialogue was difficult,” the report concluded.

WNBA

WASHINGTON (AP) - The WNBA and its players are showing their support for the victims of racially charged violence in Charlottesville.

The Los Angeles Sparks and the Washington Mystics locked arms at center court before the start of their nationally televised game. The Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm did the same thing before their contest later in the evening.

The league sent out a memo to its teams which was obtained by The Associated Press. In the memo the WNBA said it’s “suspending the national anthem protocol (which entails lining up in a dignified posture along the foul lines during the playing of the national anthem) beginning (Wednesday) and ending August 25.”

The memo went on to say the league was doing this to accommodate the support of the players’ voices and to “honor the victims of the Charlottesville tragedy”.

AUTO RACING

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - Kyle Busch overcame a pit-road speeding penalty to win the Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway for his 178th victory in NASCAR’s top three series.

After starting from the pole and winning the first two stages on the 0.533-mile oval, Busch started the final stage in 17th after the penalty dropped him to the back of the lead lap. He flew through the field on the high side in his Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, regaining the lead about halfway through the 90-lap stage in the race that started about two hours late because of rain.

Busch then easily held off Matt Crafton in a green-white-checker finish for his third Truck victory of the season and 49th overall. Busch also has 39 Cup victories and 90 Xfinity wins. He raced to his fifth Truck victory at the track and 18th overall Bristol win.

TENNIS

MASON, Ohio (AP) - Rafael Nadal and Karolina Pliskova - the No. 1 seeds in the Western & Southern Open - advanced with straight-set wins while the rest of their brackets suffered more top losses.

Nadal sat out an hour-long rain delay and beat Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-4, finishing it off with two of his eight aces.

Pliskova needed only 67 minutes to get a 6-2, 6-3 win over Natalia Vikhlyantseva, a solid showing as the defending champion. She’d never faced the Russian and wasn’t sure what to expect.

Venus Williams’ resurgent summer hit a bump when she was knocked out by qualifier Ashleigh Barty, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. Barty, ranked No. 48 on the ATP tour, had never beaten a Top 10 player - going 0-6 - before knocking off the ninth-ranked Williams.

Also, No. 3 Angelique Kerber lost to Ekaterina Makarova 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (11).

In the men’s draw, wild-card Frances Tiafoe broke through against No. 4 Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.