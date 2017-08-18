EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Federal officials say a man has been arrested on a charge of transporting people who are illegally in the U.S. after 23 people were found in the semitrailer he was driving on Interstate 10 near El Paso.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 44-year-old Comothial Harper, a U.S. citizen from Bainbridge, Georgia, was arrested Wednesday and charged with transporting for financial gain people illegally in the U.S. He remained in jail Friday. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

Officials say the immigrants - three Guatemalans and 20 Mexicans - appeared to be in good health.

It’s the second time this week that a large number of people were found in a tractor-trailer near El Paso. Agents found 20 immigrants hidden in a tractor-trailer Monday at a Border Patrol checkpoint.