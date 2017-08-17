A recent Monmouth University poll shows that President Trump’s supporters are holding strong with him.

Sixty-one percent of those who approve of Mr. Trump’s performance in office say they cannot see the president doing anything that would alter their support. Meanwhile, 57 percent of those who disapprove say they can’t see him doing anything — aside from resigning — that would change their view.

The president did see his job approval rating improve slightly since last month’s poll. Mr. Trump currently has a 41 percent job approval rating compared to 39 percent in July. Forty-nine percent currently disapprove of Mr. Trump’s job performance compared to 52 percent last month.

The white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, occurred in the midst of taking the poll, but polling director Patrick Murray said the effect of Mr. Trump’s response was not clear in the poll.

“It is not clear yet what impact the events in Charlottesville and the president’s response had on his rating as this unexpectedly occurred while we were in the middle of interviewing for this poll,” Mr. Murray said.

The poll was conducted among 805 adults via telephone between Aug. 10 to 14 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percent.