DOVER, Del. (AP) - Department of Correction records show contraband seizures rose dramatically at Delaware’s maximum-security prison after a deadly inmate riot and hostage-taking.

The records, obtained by The Associated Press after a lengthy Freedom of Information fight, show 26 weapons were seized in the month following the Feb. 1 uprising at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center. An additional 36 weapons were seized in March, more than double January’s total of 17.

Seizures of illegal drugs and unauthorized prescription and over-the-counter drugs also spiked in March, with 14 confiscations, more than in the previous four months combined.

Statewide, weapons seizures in all Delaware prisons rose from 22 in January to 30 in February and 48 in March.

“Through the reinstitution of security teams at James T. Vaughn and proactive safety practices, the DOC has located and seized numerous contraband items,” DOC spokeswoman Jayme Gravell said in an email Friday. “It’s important to recognize not all contraband is considered dangerous and the issues the Delaware DOC faces with contraband are not unique.”

Contraband seizures declined in April, May and June, but a union leader says correctional officers keep finding dangerous weapons.

“We’re finding a significant amount of weapons lately,” said Geoff Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware. He took particular note of a shank found this week at the Vaughn prison, which the 28-year-veteran called “the nastiest-looking piece of metal I’ve seen in my career.”

Inmates at Vaughn seized a building, setting off a standoff lasting nearly 20 hours, during which correctional officer Steven Floyd was killed. Authorities finally used a backhoe to breach a wall and rescue a female counselor. Two other guards who were taken hostage had been released earlier, after being tormented and beaten by inmates.

State police are continuing a criminal investigation, and the Delaware Department of Justice said last week that prosecutors expect to present an indictment for consideration by a New Castle County grand jury within 90 days.

Meanwhile, officials conducting an independent review ordered by Gov. John Carney are expected to publicly release their final report Sept. 1. In a preliminary report released in June, they described the Vaughn facility as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed.

Reviewers also noted a variety of inmate complaints, including harassment “by damaging or destroying their property under the guise of security searches and facility shakedowns.”

Several inmates have complained in lawsuits and letters to their families of being beaten and forced to strip by prison guards who ransacked their cells and destroyed their property. Department of Corrections officials have denied knowledge of excessive force being used on inmates.

In the wake of the riot, The Associated Press filed a FOIA request seeking a variety of Department of Correction records, including the types and amounts of contraband seized at the prison since 2014.

After claiming it needed more than 60 days to conduct a legal review, the DOC denied the FOIA request in its entirety. The attorney general’s office upheld the denial last month, but noted that any summary reports of contraband seizures might not be exempt from disclosure.

The DOC then asserted that it had not generated any summary reports. The AP renewed its challenge, noting that correction officials had supplied summary information regarding contraband drug seizures to a newspaper last year.

The DOC then acknowledged that it had compiled summary documents of contraband seizures and apologized for not producing them pursuant to the original FOIA request.