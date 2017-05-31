Republican Senate candidate Corey Stewart said Friday there is a double standard for conservatives when it comes to condemning political violence.

“What concerns me is the left, the Democrats, are refusing to condemn antifa and all the other far-left wing organizations who are committing crimes — shooting Steve Scalise by the way, which you’ve never condemned — any of this violence that’s occurring by the left. That means that they’re encouraged, they’re emboldened, and they’re going to do it again, and the blood is going to be on your hands,” Mr. Stewart, Virginia Republican, said on CNN.

Mr. Stewart, who narrowly lost the Republican nomination for Virginia governor earlier this year, said members of his party have been vocal in condemning the neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups that caused the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, but that Democrats have not been held accountable for the violence caused by “leftist” groups.

He specifically named antifa, a shorthand name for anti-fascist, a group that vows to physically confront those they believe to be fascists or hold bigoted views.

“How many times do conservatives have to say this? Everybody condemns neo-Nazis and the KKK, everybody. The question is when is the left going to condemn the far-left terrorists, leftists, like antifa. This organization, which has [Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine’s] son in it. Tim Kaine applauded his son for getting arrested for violent activity in Minneapolis. The left has got a double standard,” Mr. Stewart said.

Mr. Kaine’s son, Linwood Kaine, disrupted a rally supporting President Trump in Minneapolis earlier this year. He was charged with a misdemeanor account of obstructing the legal process and fleeing the scene. It is unclear whether those associated with the group had antifa ties.