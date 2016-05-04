The Daily Stormer white supremacist website refused to die Friday and resurfaced instead at a new domain safeguarded by a Seattle-based cyber protection firm in the aftermath of being nearly driven offline in the wake of this week’s deadly far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The notorious website was accessible Friday afternoon at dailystormer.lol, at least its fourth domain since being all but ejected from the internet this week after its publisher penned an article mocking the woman killed protesting Saturday’s “Unite the Right” rally, 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

The Stormer was booted from its .com web address after being blacklisted by first GoDaddy and then Google in the aftermath of the article’s publication Saturday and has struggled to stay online ever since. DailyStormer.wang launched Wednesday but was offline within hours, and DailyStormer.ru suffered a similar fate the following day after attracting the attention of Russia’s state-run internet watchdog, Roskomnadzor.

The game of neo-Nazi whack-a-mole continued with the launch Friday of dailystormer.lol and the website’s hiring of Bitmitigate, a Seattle-based content delivery network company contracted by The Daily Stormer to protect it from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, a tactic used to knock websites offline by overloading them with illegitimate internet traffic.

“We are offering protection to the Daily Stormer simply as a protection of free speech,” Bitmitigate owner Nicholas Lim told The Washington Times.

“It comes down to the fact that our decision has nothing to do with the contents of the website, but rather the fundamental underlying principles at play,” Mr. Lim said Friday with respect to protecting The Daily Stormer from DDoS attacks. “In regards to whether or not customers will react negatively: I am sure that they will, but if this progression continues, unfortunately, we may live in a society where they may not be able to react at all.”

Cloudflare, a competing DDoS protection firm, made headlines for arbitrarily dropping The Stormer as a client Wednesday, further fueling the debate surrounding Silicon Valley’s role in policing the web.

“Literally, I woke up in a bad mood and decided someone shouldn’t be allowed on the Internet. No one should have that power,” Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince told employees.

“We agree,” the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a California-based digital rights organization, reacted Thursday. “All fair-minded people must stand against the hateful violence and aggression that seems to be growing across our country. But we must also recognize that on the internet, any tactic used now to silence neo-Nazis will soon be used against others, including people whose opinions we agree with.”

When asked what it’d take to silence The Daily Stormer, Andrew Auernheimer, one of its administrators, told The Washington Times: “a global empire headed by the white european race at the altar of which all kneel.”

In addition to garnering bans from GoDaddy and Google, tech titans including Facebook and Twitter have taken action against The Daily Stormer after its publisher, Andrew Anglin, unleashed on Heyer within hours of her death Saturday.

James Alex Fields, an Ohio man identified as a participant of the “Unite the Right” rally touted by The Daily Stormer prior to Saturday’s event, killed Heyer and injured 19 others by driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters Saturday, according to police.

Neither Mr. Anglin, nor Namecheap, the domain registrar used to create the .lol web address, immediately responded to requests for comment Friday.