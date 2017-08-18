NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A former Vanderbilt University football player is expected to receive 15 years in prison at his sentencing in the 2013 rape of an unconscious female student.

Brandon Banks’ sentencing Friday follows a June jury conviction for one count each of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery. The rape count carries a 15-year minimum sentence.

He was found not guilty on five other counts.

Banks testified he was bullied into participating. Prosecutors dismissed the claim as an excuse made up because there was video evidence.

The victim took the stand during the trial, the fifth time she has testified about the rape.

Two other ex-players were previously convicted in jury trials and sentenced to 15 and 17 years in prison.

A fourth ex-player testified against the others and still awaits trial.