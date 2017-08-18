A federal judge ruled said Friday that President Trump’s personal tax returns could not be released through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), reports The Hill.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center launched a lawsuit against the IRS earlier this year after the group requested the records, citing FOIA. The group sought Mr. Trump’s personal tax returns from 2010 to now, but the court said personal tax forms are confidential and can only be obtained if Mr. Trump gave his permission.

The matter of Mr. Trump’s tax returns has been an issue since the campaign last year. Most presidential candidates have released them as part of the campaign, but Mr. Trump said he was under audit and hence unable to release the forms publicly. The IRS said that an audit does not mean personal returns cannot be publicly released.

Mr. Trump ended the issue by saying he wouldn’t release them at all arguing nobody cared to see them except the media.