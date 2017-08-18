ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Tech running back Dedrick Mills has been kicked off the team for a violation of athletic department rules.

The stunning announcement came Friday, with the season opener against Tennessee less than three weeks away.

Mills was the Georgia Tech’s top returning offensive player after a stellar freshman season. The B-back rushed for 771 yards and 12 touchdowns in just nine games, capping the year with a 31-carry, 169-yard performance against Kentucky to earn MVP honors in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

The school did not specify what rules Milles violated.

Coach Paul Johnson is scheduled to meet with the media later Friday to discuss Mills’ dismissal.

