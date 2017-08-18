FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - A spokeswoman says a suburban New York high school where a teenager died when a log fell on his head in a football training drill will go ahead with the upcoming season, but with changes to the coaching staff.

Deirdre Gilligan, a spokeswoman for the Sachem (SAY’-chehm) School District, says the Sachem East High School will announce further details about the plans later Friday.

The changes were first reported late Thursday in Newsday.

Police say 16-year-old Joshua Mileto died Aug. 10 after a 400-pound log he and four players were carrying struck him on the head.

The accident occurred during a six-week preseason camp on school grounds on eastern Long Island.

A police spokesman says the death has preliminarily been deemed accidental.

Coach Mark Wojciechowski has not commented.