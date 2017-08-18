INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials in Indianapolis are considering whether to move from a city park a monument commemorating the deaths of Confederate soldiers at a Civil War prisoner camp in Indiana.

The 35-foot granite tower was moved to Garfield Park in 1928 from its original site marking the mass grave of those who died while held at Camp Morton. While there are no statues, it does have plaques listing the names of 1,616 prisoners.

City-County Council President Maggie Lewis said while the monument may be less offensive than others, its location merits a conversation.

“Although this monument does not explicitly glorify the Confederacy or white supremacy, it should be noted that it was moved to Garfield Park in 1928, when the KKK and similar groups were a major force in Indiana politics,” Lewis said in a statement.

Indy Parks director Linda Broadfoot said she’ll explore options for moving the monument and giving it historical context.

The discussion comes as cities nationwide are removing Confederacy-related monuments following last weekend’s deadly confrontations at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The monument is a few miles south of the 284-foot-tall Soldiers and Sailors Monument memorializing Indiana’s Union soldiers from the Civil War.