JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - City leaders in Jonesboro are revising plans for a new shooting sports complex after officials expressed concerns about the environmental impact to a wetland in the area.

The Jonesboro Sun, citing an email obtained in a Freedom of Information Act request, reports the city agreed to modify its plan by placing a deed restriction on about 38 acres (15 hectares) so that land remains undeveloped.

The newspaper reports that the city will partner with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on the plan. Under the proposed partnership, the city would provide the land while Game and Fish would provide $2 million toward construction. The city wants to build the complex on about 200 acres (81 hectares) east of Interstate 555.

Officials say the project could cost up to $12 million.

___

Information from: The Jonesboro Sun, http://www.jonesborosun.com