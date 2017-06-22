House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi threw her support Friday behind an effort to censure President Trump over his response to the violent clashes in Charlottesville.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, announced she backs the resolution authored by Reps. Jerry Nadel, Bonnie Watson Coleman and Pramila Jayapal that seeks to officially rebuke Mr. Trump.

“The president’s repulsive defense of white supremacists demands that Congress act to defend our American values,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “Every day, the president gives us further evidence of why such a censure is necessary. Indeed, with each passing day, it becomes clearer that the Republican Congress must declare whether it stands for our sacred American values or with the president who embraces white nationalism.

“Democrats will use every avenue to challenge the repulsiveness of President Trump’s words and actions,” she said.

The resolution reads in part: “The House of Representatives “does hereby censure and condemn President Trump for his inadequate response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12, 2017, his failure to immediately and specifically name and condemn the white supremacist groups responsible of actions of domestic terrorism, for re-asserting that ‘both sides’ were to blame and excusing the violence behavior of participants in the ‘Unite the Right’ rally, and for employing people with ties to white supremacist movements in the White House, such as Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka.”

It also urges Mr. Trump to “fire any and all White House advisors who have urged him to cater to the alt-Right movement in the United States.”