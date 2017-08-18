PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Officials at Portland International Airport say a flight was delayed after a worker breached security.

Airport officials told KOIN-TV (https://is.gd/0jGmhH ) the employee tried to get unauthorized access to a Jet Blue flight that was scheduled to leave at 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

All passengers had to be re-screened before departure, including their luggage. It’s unknown why the worker tried to get on the flight. The employee was being interviewed Friday.

